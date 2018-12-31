|
As the Miami Dolphins move on from former head coach Adam Gase and spread their net far and wide in search of his replacement, the guy who will have the most say in that hire remains mostly anonymous.
Who exactly is Chris Grier?
The son of an NFL scout (Bobby Grier, the Houston Texans current Pro Personnel Director), it’s no surprise that Chris has a very heavy background in scouting. He started as an intern for the New England Patriots in 1994, and worked his way up to regional scout with that organization before moving to the Dolphins as an area scout.
Grier then spent 13 years involved with and directing college scouting for the Dolphins before being promoted to General Manager in 2016 when Adam Gase was hired. Those two, along with Mike Tannenbaum have been the triumvirate of power at the top of the Dolphins organization for the past three years. But Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, seeking a more streamlined chain of command, dismissed Gase and reassigned Tannenbaum to non-football duties, then elevated Grier to the top spot reporting directly to him. Grier will choose the next coach for the team.
So now you know Grier’s history, and it’s extensive. But what can we expect from the new guy in charge? How will he form this team to have, as Stephen Ross put it, “the heart of a champion?”
Having worked with Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, and Pete Carroll when all were in New England, Grier has learned from some of the best, including working under Nick Saban during Saban’s brief time with the Dolphins.
“There’s a lot of those guys; a lot of that has influenced me. And I talk to those guys still about a lot of different things,” says Grier. “I have strong beliefs of what I believe in, how football teams win, and how they’re built, so I shared that with Steve. We had a good conversation, and that’s going to be our plan going forward. It’s not about winning one year and then falling back,We want to build this thing the right way, where it’s long sustained success, where the fans are happy, Steve (Ross) is happy, and we’re winning for long periods of time.”
As far as what he’s looking for in a coach, Grier says, “There are good football coaches, pro and college. We’re going to investigate every avenue. For us, the important thing will be finding the right guy that kind of believes in some of the same things I do in terms of building a team.
“But I’m also flexible enough that if he presents his ideas and we think it’s good, it’s going to be collaboration with everything we do. I know we talk about having control, but it’s not going to work if he and I don’t share a vision to implement that plan throughout the organization.
“The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
|
