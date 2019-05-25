|
The Miami Dolphins are entering year one of the Chad O’Shea offense.
Thus far through OTAs, players such as DeVante Parker and Ryan Fitzpatrick have been all the talk for the offensive side of the ball. One position group that is flying under the radar is running back. The Dolphins depth at the running back position is severely different than last season.
Only Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are still on the roster from last year’s running back room. Miami drafted Myles Gaskin in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL draft and surprising signed the troubled Mark Walton. In addition to those players, Miami also drafted Chandler Cox, a fullback.
Miami now has one of the youngest running back rooms in the league and it is loaded with potential. Drake flashed his potential in 2017 when he took over as the lead back once Jay Ajayi was traded away. Ballage flashed his potential multiple times last season even with the limited opportunities he got.
Walton is the most interesting name in the room. Walton has a huge amount of potential but he seems to always be in trouble. If Walton can stay out of trouble, Miami could have a future three-headed monster at running back with Drake, Ballage, and Walton. Gaskin can be a great third down back in Miami as, in college, he showed he can catch out of the backfield, pass block, and can get past the first down line if needed.
Cox was an interesting pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since O’Shea is from New England one would have to assume that he will be used like James Devlin, New England’s fullback.
Even though it is very early in the 2019 season, Miami has the potential to be a very good rushing team. It will be interesting to see how things play out in training camp, as I do not expect Miami to keep four running backs and Cox on the active roster. If Miami does keep all five players on the active roster, expect to see Gaskin have a huge role on special teams as he more than likely is the odd man out in the competition (unless Walton can not stay out of trouble).
Gaskin should make the practice squad if he does not make the final roster as an insurance plan.
