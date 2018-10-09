|
Miami Dolphins honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Aaron Feis with George F. Smith Coach of the Year Award
During Sunday mid-game versus Tennessee, the Miami Dolphins honored Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football coach Aaron Feis with the George F. Smith Coach of the Year Award. Feis was killed during the Stoneman Douglas massacre on February 14, after shielding his body to protect students from the gunman.
Feis' wife, Melissa, and daughter, Arielle, were part of the ceremony honoring Feis with the George Smith High School Coach of the Year Award during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. They received a standing ovation from the crowd.
The varsity football team defeated South Broward this past Friday night by seventeen points, 23-6, improving to 2-0 when it won its first home game since February's mass shooting, in which The school's athletic director, Chris Hixon, was among those killed. Seventeen others were injured.
“It’s an honor for all of us, really, for Coach Feis to get the Coach of the Year Award. If you knew him, you would appreciate that he got that award, because he really was a great man, mentor, friend and dad. For him to get the award was definitely an honor and well deserved. Anybody who knew Coach Feis loved him. We miss him every day and we’re very happy for him, his family, and all the MSD family,” said Coach Willis May, the varsity head football coach. “As far as being here today and getting the opportunity to be here, it’s amazing.
"Our kids had a blast. To be on the field pregame, I saw mouths dropped. Everybody was just in awe and they were just incredibly touched. What a wonderful day for our kids and our program. We had a blast. We loved it and we can’t thank the Miami Dolphins enough for everything they’ve done for us since February 14. We want to say thank you and how much we appreciate it and what they’ve done for our kids. It’s amazing.”
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
