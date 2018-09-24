|
Victory sometimes comes with a steep cost.
The Miami Dolphins learned that the injury to key defensive lineman William Hayes will keep him out for the rest of the season, as head coach Adam Gase announced that Hayes suffered a torn ACL on a second-quarter sack of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Hayes immediately grabbed his right knee and rolled in the endzone after the sack, in which he landed awkwardly on top of Carr. Gase referenced the new NFL rule on quarterback hits in his comments, saying, “He was trying to not put his body weight on the quarterback, and that happened."
"It hurts," Gase said on Monday. "That's going to be a tough one for us to swallow."
Hayes, 33, has been a key player in the Dolphins defensive line rotation when healthy, and his ability to set the edge and stop the run is crucial. He currently leads the team with two sacks.
Losing Hayes leaves a large void on the defensive line, as he rotated along the entire line, playing both interior and outside positions. The Dolphins fought through the loss Sunday, but will likely look to bring in a free agent to buffer the position. One option could be Kendall Langford, who spent all of camp with the team before being released September 1.
