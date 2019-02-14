|
The Dolphins have come a long way from when the last game of the NFL season ended to where we are now. For the first time in Ross's career as the Miami Dolphins owner, he decided that the organization's future was more important than his relationships with a defeated Adam Gase and especially Mike Tannenbaum. This was interesting in the sense of how often during his tenure Ross would stay loyal one season too long. So kuddos to you Mr. Ross. You made a big boy decision to fix a decision you shouldn't have made in the first place. Kuddos and a golf clap to you.
Then Ross promoted Chris Grier to be "The" voice in the Dolphins organization and the only individual to have his ear of influence. This initially worried me because Grier was a body that sat in the middle of the storm of disfunction caused by tension between egos. But Grier has shown that he has a basic understanding of how he wants a team built with his staff signings of Brian Flores and Marvin Allen (Assistant GM). It remains to be seen if it will translate into success, but Ill give you a tentative gold star until we see more. But this column is to let you know, Mr. Ross, that your job is far from over.
You have done a lot for this organization and have sacrificed millions of dollars to rebuild the fan experience for Dolfans at the stadium as well as your advocacy for social justice and change. You have allowed for individuals to run the team how they have wanted and all we have received is 2 playoff appearances during your ownership tenure, no playoff wins, regime turnovers approximately every 3 years, and egos clashing that lead to turmoil within your organization. This is unacceptable and its time to step up and be the owner you need to be.
Dolphins fans don't care how much you trust the people you have in place right now. There should be expectations that the offensive line be the immediate focus for this football team. The position has been neglected for so long and the only vocal common denominator from those destructive regimes that remains is you. Dolfans are fed up with watching our quarterbacks take hits consistently and needing to rationalize poor play on such a glaring need. Its unacceptable and it needs to stop. NOW.
The very next demand as the owner of this organization should be to address the quarterback situation. I can care less if it is Ryan Tannenhill for the next season or not. But I want to make it very clear...If he is not the answer, do something about it! Draft a quarterback that either competes or has the tools to be that franchise quarterback. And if he is, then get the man an offensive line and supporting cast. I truly do not care where you go, but regardless of what the decision is, the time to make changes is now.
Mr. Ross, you have built several relationships with men who have dedicated their time and body to this organization (Such as Kiko, Wake, and more). I get that, and your emotions and connections with individuals have led us to this crossroad. There will be difficult decisions that you may (or should) sign off on that will hurt in the short term, but pay off in the long term. This is not a New York style business where you can delegate heavy decisions to your closest allies. The emotional and difficult decisions you make today will effect this team for the next 2-3 years (For proof just look back at the decisions made 2-3 years ago and see how many of those paid off vs which didn't).
I do believe that Mr. Ross has it in him to lead this franchise into a tenure of consistency and winning. He has made good decisions so far this offseason, but that can all go away with one bad decision. I know that no matter what Miami Dolphins fans say, Ross will do what he wants regardless because it is his team, as he should. I am not an angry Dolfan, but a Dolfan who writes this column as a filter and microphone to other Dolfans who are fed up. Dolfans want to stop following the team, are arguing with one another, and are stuck holding on to golden days of Marino, the 72 Dolphins, and more to rationalize their dedication to your team. DolFans have spoken and we await your action Mr. Ross...not just your words.
This story was written by Carlos Camacho. Follow him on Twitter: @DolfansVoice
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2019