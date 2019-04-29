|
“[T]he Cardinals fleeced the Dolphins for a quarterback nobody else in the NFL seemingly wanted. Despite having no other bidders for Rosen’s services, the Dolphins not only sent Arizona a second-round pick for the UCLA product. They also sweetened the deal by trading away a 2020 fifth-round pick.”
That’s not the whole story by a long shot. Any fair evaluation of this trade has to include the previous exchange where the Dolphins traded back from the 48th overall pick in the second round to the 62nd.
That’s because the Dolphins made that trade to set up the final deal for Rosen. Here’s how the trade breaks down assuming, as is the common wisdom, that future picks are worth a pick in the current year minus one round:
Add all of that up and here’s what that means. After all is said and sifted, the Dolphins got a top ten pick from 2018 and a potential starter for trading back to the third round and giving a fourth round pick. Can anyone honestly tell me that if the Dolphins had made that trade while sitting at 48 overall that they shouldn’t have taken it?
Ladies and gentlemen, that is a deal. The Dolphins not only didn’t get fleeced, they took the Cardinals to the cleaners. The Dolphins did the right thing here. They waited the Cardinals out and bargained hard and got their guy. And they did it in such a way that if Rosen doesn’t work out, they can let him go and figure that they didn’t lose that much. So those who want a quarterback in 2020 aren’t out anything by this deal.
The only real question is whether one year will be enough to properly evaluate Rosen. It certainly will take longer than that to fully develop him. But it says here that if the Dolphins know what they’re doing, they’ll at least have a good idea of what they have by the time the 2020 draft rolls around.
And from what I can tell so far, they do know what they’re doing.
In the meantime I’d like to add my own winner: Joe Klatt at the NFL Network. Klatt usually covers college football for FOX but he came on and did a great job during Day 2 of the draft breaking down the picks. I spent most of Day 3 wishing he was still there instead of Peter Schrager, who seemed to be there more for the entertainment value.
I’m not going to go down this list and pretend I know anything about these guys because for the most part I don’t. But I will tell you that when they hit the field this summer, you might want to pay attention. The Dolphins have a lot of roster openings and a lot of holes to fill. Some of them are gong to be filled by these signings.
And I’ll add this: if you want to evaluate Chris Grier as a GM, paying attention to how many of these undrafted free agents develop is one good way to do it. Good teams with good front offices and coaching staffs usually find a way to develop a few of these kinds of players into good, solid starters. And these guys are going to have more than the usual opportunity to show what they can do.
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he didn’t want to take Kyler Murray after trading up to get Josh Rosen in the first round last year but he was won over by Murray’s talent. This is a gamble for Arizona. Few teams had Murray as the No. 1 player in the draft and it’s fair to wonder if the Cardinals would even have considered Murray if they hired anyone other than Kliff Kingsbury as coach. This will either work out spectacularly for Arizona or cost Keim and Kingsbury their jobs someday.
My guess is that Bordow is right. The Cardinals don’t take Murray if anyone other than Kingsbury is the head coach. The reason is simple. Murray fits what the Cardinals want to do out of the box whereas any other coach outside of Seattle would have had to change their entire offense to make Murray work. Murray’s size makes him less than suitable for an offense that relies on sitting in the pocket and finding the open receiver.
I tried to figure out where the next likely landing place for Murray was if he got by the Cardinals. My guess is that it would have been a long way down the list. Murray not only landed in the perfect spot to take advantage of his talents. He may have landed in the only spot.
