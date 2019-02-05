|
It comes as a surprise to no one that the Miami Dolphins are not being given a lot of thought when it comes to the 2019 playoff picture early on, even after the dramatic trade that brought quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami.
Even after the draft was over, the holes on the team were, and are evident. There are questions along the offensive line, the defensive end position is scarce, and the Dolphins don't have a set cornerback on the boundary alongside blossoming star Xavien Howard.
Of course, those questions could easily be answered as training camp eventually rolls around, and the new young players get a chance to get accustomed to head coach Brian Flores' scheme and team philosophy. Flores is preaching that no one will be given a job coming in, and that everyone will have to earn their spots on his team, as evidenced last Saturday when Flores addressed how Rosen and the QB position will be handled.
"You have to earn it." He said. "We’ll give him the opportunity. We’ll give everyone the opportunity to go out there and reach their potential and try to have some success on the field. That starts obviously in the classroom, in the walkthroughs, in the meetings, and then you have to produce on the practice field and then obviously when we start playing games.”
Those games, however, will not be easy to win on paper, and while there's undoubtedly talent to be developed, their inexperience leads many to believe that Miami will struggle in 2019. In fact, SportsBettingDime.com currently ranks the Miami Dolphins as the least likely team to win the AFC Championship game by a large sum, probably for those exact reasons.
Naturally, this could change if the Dolphins display a fair amount of improvement over the course of the season, odds are never set in stone; SportsBettingDime recently made an update on May 1 that hurt the Chiefs' odds of winning the AFC Championship game due to the scandal currently orbiting their star receiver Tyreek Hill.
If cornerback Cordrea Tankersley thrives in a press man coverage scheme, if pass rusher Charles Harris manages to find his groove back at his old college position, if Josh Rosen has a Jared Goff-like resurgence in his career, those odds could improve in a hurry.
But for now, those 8,700 to 1 odds will mark Miami as the least winningest team in the NFL for 2019. For those odds to improve, they will have to prove the world wrong.
And general manager Chris Grier is well aware that they still have a lot of work to do to make it happen.
“We’ve made some progress." He said Saturday. "We feel good about the players we’ve added, the guys we added today. They’ll come in and compete. Like I said, we feel better but there’s still work to do. We still have time to add people post-draft here and free agents as we get going throughout the spring and summer. We’re not where we want to be but we’re happy where we are.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
