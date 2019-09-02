|
Early Friday morning, the Miami Dolphins re-signed LS John Denney to a one-year deal, according to his agent, Ian Greengross. Denney was slated to become an unrestricted free agent, when the official period begins March 13. The deal is for $1.1 million.
Denney currently leads all active NFL players in games played, and has been apart of Miami’s organization since 2005, after signing as an undrafted free agent. This past season, Denney recorded four total tackles; one solo. Denney has appeared in 224 career games as a Dolphin, and will turn 41-years-old in 2019.
