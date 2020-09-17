|
So many pundits see the Miami Dolphins as the worst team in the NFL, they see a team that lost star power when they sent big names like Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry and Mike Pouncey packing to go be with other teams and picking up players that definitely don't have the ability to sell jerseys or raise the eyebrows of casual fans.
It even reached a point where certain power rankings went as far as to give the Dolphins the distinction as the absolute worst team in football, predicting a record as low as 2-14.
Right now, the Dolphins are standing in at 2-0, effectively shutting up the mouths of a lot of their detractors, and the players are loving every minute of it.
“We knew it was going to happen. We’ve been working really hard this offseason." wide receiver Albert Wilson said on Monday. "Like I said, we’re not surprised where we’re at. I just hold a higher expectation for this team.”
Now, all of a sudden there are outlets doing a complete 180 on the Dolphins, while some are coming around slower than others. After being underdogs in their first two weeks, Miami is now a 3-point favorite to beat the Oakland Raiders when they come home to Hard Rock Stadium this upcoming Sunday, and the team's Superbowl odds have dropped from 150/1 in August to 60/1 as of this week.
But even as the team celebrates their success, head coach Adam Gase is remaining focused on the goal.
"We’ve talked about it so much leading up to this that everything that’s said outside our building is irrelevant." he said. "The only thing that matters is this week. It’s really the truth. I’ve been 6-0 and not made the playoffs. It doesn’t matter. You have to play every week. You have to reset it every week. You have to work to get better to try not to be a team that’s up and down. We’re trying to be consistent. You’re going to lose games in this league. That’s why there’s only been one undefeated team that’s ever won it all and another team didn’t win the last game, so nobody really cares about it if you won them all. If you don’t win the last one, nobody cares.”
It sounds cynical, but it's the truth. Even now, with the team one of only seven teams in the NFL who are undefeated, there are still those who are extremely skeptical and seem unable to give the team its proper respect. Miami found a way to win on the road against the Jets, but it came as a complete and utter shock (and perhaps even embarrassment to those who picked against them.
And the Dolphins are more than happy to keep proving them wrong, no matter what tries to get in their way.
“Most definitely. This team is battle-tested." said Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones. "We’ve been through a lot. Like last year, the first game (we had a) hurricane and couldn’t play the first game. The first game this year was the longest game in NFL history. This team is battle-tested. We’ve got resilient guys in this locker room and a great coaching staff. You just try to keep stacking these Ws.”
“Regardless of what’s going on outside the locker room, we just don’t pay attention to it." tight end Mike Gesicki added. "Kind of a quote that I go by is ‘don’t pay attention to praise or criticism. It’s a weakness to get caught up in either one.’ When things are going good, everybody is happy. When things aren’t, you block it all out. You just focus on your role, your assignment. That’s all that you can control.”
Make no mistake, the team is listening, and they hear the doubts and aspersions cast on them as they go in week in and week out, but it is fueling this group, not causing them to go out of control. They're 2-0, and they're happy about that, but they also say they have yet to play even close to their best football.
"There’s a long road in front of us and a big opportunity." quarterback Ryan Tannehill said after Sunday's game. "We’re able to fight through it and get wins. That’s what you’re here for: to get those wins. When we finally get this thing going and get clicking, the onus is on us to find a way, as an offense, to put drives together. I think the defense is doing a good job. They’re getting turnovers and getting the ball in our hands. You can’t ask for anything more from the defense. I’m really happy with the way they’re playing. I’m proud of those guys. But as an offense, we have to turn our level of play up."
If this is only the beginning as they claim, the NFL pundits who doubted them may be having to eat a serving crow and humble pie for dessert. But first, they'll have to keep proving it with another win this upcoming Sunday.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
