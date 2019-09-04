|
When the Alliance of American Football shuttered its doors unexpectedly, its season unfinished, and without an official champion crowned, several of the top players started drawing interest from NFL teams. And the Miami Dolphins have managed to sign one of the best of the bunch.
Jayrone Elliott, a defensive end who led the upstart league with 7.5 sacks playing for the San Antonio Commanders, was rumored to have drawn interest from at least four NFL teams, including the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and the Oakland Raiders.
It won’t be Elliott’s first shot at the big league, as he played in four games over three NFL seasons for the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16. He was cut in preseason by the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints in the past two seasons.
Elliott is 27 years old, stands 6’-3”, and weighs 255 pounds. He played collegiately for Toledo. In addition to his sack total, he also forced four fumbles in his stint with the Commanders. If he proves himself, he could find playing time with the Dolphins, as the defensive line is sorely lacking as the NFL draft approaches.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019