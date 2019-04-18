|
When Miami Dolphins fans hear about a player gaining weight in the offseason, they can be forgiven for thinking, “Oh no, did he eat cake at Ryan Fitzpatrick’s kid’s birthday parties, too?”
Luckily that’s not the case with second-year tight end Mike Gesicki. While the new 88 on his jersey may look more slimming, Gesicki is reportedly up to 253 pounds after playing last year at around 240 pounds. Gesicki dedicated himself to getting better this offseason, especially in the oft-criticized area of blocking. And he found a secret way to add those pounds.
“Eat. Workout. The natural ways to do it,” he said dryly. “You don’t have to cover the Dolphins to know who Mike Gesicki is, he’s still working on blocking, he’s going to focus on the technique, all of that stuff. And obviously continue to refine his route-running and all of that kind of stuff.”
With the Dolphins bringing in offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and tight ends coach George Godsey, both of whom spent time coming up in the ranks with the New England Patriots, the Dolphins offense could feature the tight end heavy formations that New England incorporates. Adding former Patriots blocking tight end Dwayne Allen adds to that plausibility.
“He’s awesome,” Gesicki said of Allen. “He’s an unbelievable guy, really natural leader. He does a great job vocally. He’s kind of like a second coach, honestly. If Coach Godsey is busy, I feel like I can go up to Dwayne and I can be like, ‘Did you see that route? What did you think? Did you see that front? Was that the right guy?’ All of that kind of stuff. He just grabbed me when we were walking off the field and still gave me coaching points. It’s cool to have that presence.”
Gesicki knows he has room to improve after catching just 22 passes last year for 202 yards and no touchdowns. And he also alluded to perhaps not being utilized to his abilities last year with what could be seen as a sly dig at the former coaching staff.
“I saw a lot of good and a lot of bad,” He said of last season. “A lot of stuff to improve on, and a lot of stuff that I can take in and bring into my game this year as well. But that was expected. I was 22 years old, playing my first year in the NFL, learning on the fly, and doing some things I’ve never been asked to do before. I’m somebody that can be my biggest critic. I was able to go back to the film and learn what I need to.”
And Gesicki certainly likes what he sees in mini camps so far.
“I love the coaching staff, love the attitude they’re bringing in. Everything that’s been going on these last three weeks I’m excited about. I’m thrilled to have (Godsey) as our tight ends coach. I’ve learned a ton even these past three days out here on the field with him. He has some great coaching experience, and to bring that in here and help not only myself but the rest of the tight end group has been very productive.
“I’ve been training each and every day with the mindset that I have to come out here and be the best version of myself, I think I’ve put myself in a position to not only be effective in the passing game, but also in the running game. I feel like I’m in much better shape than I was at this time last year. I think that’s when I’ll be at my best - when I play fast. I think last year, especially when I got here, the heat took me by surprise and I wasn’t in great conditioning shape. My thing is I need to go run fast, and run by people, and make plays in the passing game. So, it took a while to get into that shape to get there. I feel pretty good.
“If somebody has something positive to say to me and something that’s going to help me, I’ll take it.”
