|
The Miami Dolphins have partnered with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) on RISE to Vote and will hold a registration station at the September 23rd home game against the Oakland Raiders.
RISE to Vote is a nonpartisan effort to register athletes and their fans to vote. Fans attending this game may stop by the North Plaza at Hard Rock Stadium and register to vote, take a photo to share, and help yourself and others become informed and engaged citizens.
Many NFL players never register to vote, as they usually spend their careers away from their home state. Trades and free agent moves can leave voter registration on the back-burner for most players during their NFL careers.
The Dolphins held a similar team registration event last year, becoming the first NFL team to have 100% of its players registered to vote. Rise to Vote is a not-partisan registration effort. The idea is to get athletes and fans alike to register, and to encourage them to get out and vote in their local and national elections.
The RISE Initiative In Sports isn’t just limited to the Miami Dolphins. They work with all major sports, plus colleges and universities across the United States.
RISE isn’t limited to just registration. It’s mission includes finding a balance of equality in sports and in communities, to bring people together from all backgrounds, and to promote understanding, respect and equality. Using public campaigns and educational directives, RISE works to improve race relations.
If you will be attending the game this week, be sure and visit the North Plaza and look for the RISE event.
This article was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
August 2018