In a move that took both fans and peers by surprise, the Miami Dolphins traded away two players that had been seen as essential parts of their rebuilding process. Laremy Tunsil, the Dolphins first round draft pick in 2016 and just 25 years old, and Kenny Stills, the 27-year-old wide receiver who was arguably the most consistent part of the team’s wide receiving corps, were traded to the Houston Texans.
In exchange for Stills and Tunsil, as well as a fourth round draft pick in 2020, the Dolphins received the Texans 2020 first round draft pick, their second round picks in 2020 and 2021, and two players viewed as role players in linebacker Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julien Davenport.
Tunsil, whose draft stock famously fell in the 2016 draft when a video of him smoking pot surfaced as the draft began (Tunsil claimed his phone was hacked), and Stills, who ruffled the feathers of owner Stephen Ross with criticism on equality front, were both still considered young enough and good enough to be part of the rebuilding process the team in undergoing. But ultimately, every player has his price, and the Texans came calling with an offer that couldn’t be ignored.
The move leaves the Dolphins with concerns on the offensive line, a unit that has yet to see five consistent starters on the field together. But the Dolphins had a plethora of wide receivers, making departure of Stills easier to absorb.
The Dolphins now have a total of 22 picks in the next two NFL drafts, including at least 13 in next year’s draft, which is viewed as QB-heavy by most experts. But the on-field talent for 2019 is viewed as one of the weakest in the league.
Buckle up, Dolphins fans, it’s going to be a long year.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
