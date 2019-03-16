|
Miami Dolphins trade Ryan Tannehill
3/16/2019
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whom Miami drafted as the eighth overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, was officially dealt to the Tennessee Titans Friday afternoon, according to a number of league sources. Miami will send Tannehill and a sixth-round selection to the Titans, whereas Tennessee will send a 2020 fourth-round choice and a 2019 seventh-round pick.
During his Miami tenure, Tannehill compiled a total record of 42-46 in six seasons of work, piling up 20,434 total passing yards, 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions, finishing with a career 62.8 completion percentage. Staying healthy on a consistent basis was quite a struggle for Tannehill, inactive for 24 games due to injuries sustained in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, performing at the highest mark in his professional career, Tannehill sustained a brutal leg injury versus the Arizona Cardinals, causing Tannehill to miss the remainder of the season. Matt Moore was brought in relief, leading the Dolphins to the postseason, before an early wild-card exit.
In the summer of 2017, during a training camp session, Tannehill ran a play, landing awkwardly on the same knee injured in 2016. The incident required season-ending injury, which led to the signing of Jay Cutler to a one-year, $10 million deal. Tannehill will back-up Marcus Mariota, who has also struggled to stay healthy on a consistent basis. Mariota has yet to play a full sixteen game season with Tennessee.
Tannehill leaves Miami with a $13.4 million dead cap hit on the Dolphins’ total salary cap in 2019, plus the effects of the $5 million signing bonus Miami incorporated. Tannehill is not the first Dolphin shipped to Tennessee in what has been a dramatic offseason period.
DE Cameron Wake, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Dolphins, was signed to a three-year, $23 million deal earlier this week.
Currently, the Dolphins have two quarterbacks on the active depth chart: former Detroit Lion Jake Rudock, who has yet to start in an NFL contest, and Luke Falk, who Miami acquired off waivers from Tennessee before the opening of the 2018 regular season.
The hope was whether Ryan Tannehill can lead Miami to a championship or not, and the answer was solved, point blank.
