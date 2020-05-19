|
Miami Dolphins fans have been begging the front office to unveil a new look in 2019, and their prayers have been officially answered.
Tom Garfinkel, the CEO, announced the Dolphins will spot an all-white throwback uniform in Week 2 of the 2019 regular season versus the New England Patriots.
The contest is scheduled for September 15. On this day, the Dolphins will also celebrate the 58th birthday of legendary quarterback, Dan Marino. In recent years, Miami has worn all-aqua throwbacks.
Last season, Miami knocked off New England and Buffalo in December while wearing their all-aqua throwback jerseys. Fans are able to purchase these specific jerseys in June.
â€‹The Dolphins open the 2019 regular season versus Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, September 8.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
