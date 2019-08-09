|
The Brian Flores Era will open against Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and the Baltimore Ravens, who were crowned AFC North Champions last season after a nail biting Week 17 win against Cleveland.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will get his first start under center as a Dolphin, after beating out second-year man Josh Rosen, who was acquired in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft from the Arizona Cardinals. After trading away Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake, Ja’Wuan James, Robert Quinn, Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Frank Gore, not much is expected in South Florida heading into 2019.
DATE: Sunday, September 8
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: CBS
LINE: Baltimore -6.5; O/U: 40
RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, 560 WQAM, 1210 WNMA (Spanish)
Radio Announcers: English broadcast - Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast - Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell
Game Prediction
Temperatures are slated to reach the upper 90s prior to opening kick Sunday, which will give the Dolphins a slight advantage. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native, returns to South Florida, and will likely give the Miami defense headaches, due to his running ability when escaping the pocket. Expect a close contest, with Ryan Fitzpatrick tossing two touchdown passes and securing a season-opening victory under new leader, Brian Flores.
Dolphins 20 - Ravens 17
