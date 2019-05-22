|
Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was described by many before the draft as a "do-all" kind of safety, a true Swiss army knife that could line up wherever was necessary in the secondary. During his rookie season, he spent time as a safety, a slot cornerback, and a boundary corner all in the span of a few weeks.
And according to head coach Brian Flores, Fitzpatrick will be asked to do even more in his second season.
"Last week we just talked about Minkah playing multiple positions." Flores said on Tuesday. "He’ll play corner, he’ll play linebacker, he’ll play free safety, he’ll play strong safety, he’ll play nickel. He’ll be all over the place. I think in all those different roles, I think he’s done an okay job kind of learning all of those positions."
However, it should be noted that this will not be the first time Fitzpatrick has lined up as a linebacker. Even last year, the Alabama standout spent some time acting in that hybrid role, so this honestly should not come as a surprise to anyone.
But even with that in mind, Flores has been hesitant to give out information, no doubt a result of the influence Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had on him for all those years he was in New England.
"To me, this is obviously an open forum." Flores said. "I like to, as much as possible, keep things in house and not give out a lot of information because other teams are watching. If I tell them if we’re pulling, we’re going to pull all the guards or we’re going to play Minkah (Fitzpatrick) at corner or we’re going to play, I don’t want to put our team at a disadvantage."
Clearly this approach has worked for Belichick all these years, so it's understandable Flores would want to follow that same philosophy in dealing with the media. That said, Fitzpatrick stated after his rookie season that he would need to know where he was going to play if he was going to improve his game.
It would appear that he's got his answer.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter:@LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
May 2019