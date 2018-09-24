|
All offseason, we had heard that the Miami Dolphins have a whole slew of plays on offense that no one had any idea about, we were treated to an incredibly vanilla offense in the preseason that featured very little - if any at all - creativity on the part of the coaching staff.
The fan base tense, with their patience being tested as the play calling continued to be reminiscent of the same old, boring offense that barely got anywhere, they were treated to a show on Sunday as the Dolphins opened up the playbook and unleashed plays that have never been seen before.
By those outside looking in, at least.
“Well, we have seen then already." Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake said after the game. "So it was a surprise to you guys but we have been seeing them all week. But it’s another one of those things where it’s a little bit leery as far as what’s going to happen, especially having seen them already. I don’t know if they worked perfectly but they worked and it’s definitely a lot of fun watching guys run down the sideline untouched, high-fiving and going in the end zone and scoring. That was a treat for sure.”
Part of the appeal of hiring Adam Gase as a head coach in the first place was because of his supposedly brilliant offensive mind, which is why frustration builds when so many times there seems to be this determination to throw short passes and non-working bubble screens - on third and long no less.
And then out of nowhere, Gase throws this gem onto the field? Whether you want to call it the 'Miami Special' or some strange mutated variation of the wildcat, one thing was for sure, the Raiders weren't ready for it in the slightest.
"I mean it’s one of those plays that we … It’s plays off plays." head coach Adam Gase said. "We have run similar plays to it and it’s just one of those things where you just don’t think that’s going to come. I’m glad it worked and it was good timing. I thought those two guys made a really good execution of the play."
Gase admitted that this play in particular was an old play that his mentor Mike Martz used to run, and speculated that no one saw it coming because no one watches film on what Martz did all the way back in the early 2000s.
"We’ve got all kinds of stuff of his and we kind of talked about some stuff when he was here and what we could do because we were really trying to expand Albert (Wilson) and Jakeem (Grant)’s packages and just keep growing them." Gase said. "We’ve got guys that can do a lot of different things. They can throw it, they can run it, they can … We have done a couple of things already this year that really has worked to our benefit."
Besides that, however, Gase was not exactly forthcoming with information regarding his plans for the future. Has that particular play worked in practice before?
"Yeah."
Did it work every time?
"Mhm."
How many more of those plays are in the playbook that haven't been put on display yet?
"A lot."
Such scintillating repartee.
But, it goes with the Adam Gase M.O. when it comes to matters like this. Gase refused to admit to anyone what type of plans he had for tight end Mike Gesicki in the preseason, and we have yet to really see him be put into a situation to make a lot of plays, aside from a simple reception here and there.
Gase told veteran running back Frank Gore that he had big plans for him this season, and besides just running the ball and passing Curtis Martin on the all-time rushing leaders list, Gore has been fairly routine as well.
So what is he hiding? What else has Gase concocted in that creatively brilliant mind of his? Is all the frustration that he puts the fan base through with simple screens and short passes all just part of a larger, master plan that we cannot comprehend without being behind the scenes?
We can definitely come to one conclusion: that these mystery plays have a lot to do with the skillsets that wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson offer on the football field.
“Every practice man." Grant said. "Every practice we had, me and Albert were practicing and you know it was just like that chemistry. I knew that it was going to be a touchdown and all he told me was, 'Make sure you score and if you get tackled by one man in the open field, you owe me $100.' And now he owes me $100 for scoring because that’s what we do.”
“It’s something we’ve been working on." Wilson added. "I’m ready for everything he called; every play, every run play, every pass play, every throwing play. Whatever he has for me, I’m ready for it.”
Bottom line, the Dolphins are 3-0 and still - apparently - have plenty up their sleeves as they prepare to face the struggling New England Patriots (1-2) up in Foxborough, where Miami hasn't won since 2008. With the way things are going, that just might change next Sunday.
