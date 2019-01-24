|
Projected Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expected to bring Chad O’Shea along as offensive coordinator
1/24/2019
The Miami Dolphins met with New England Patriots linebacker coach Brian Flores Wednesday night, all but officially casting him as their next head coach. And one day later, news is coming out via the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly that Flores plans to hire current Patriots wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea as the Dolphins offensive coordinator.
Flores had presented his potential coaching staff during his initial interview with Miami, as well as a detailed plan for how he would handle the first nine months on the job. While he can’t be officially named as head coach until after the Patriots play in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, he has let Dolphins officials know who he wants to bring with him as assistant coaches.
Jim Caldwell, the former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, is rumored to be Flores' choice as assistant head coach, and former Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham will be his defensive coordinator.
O’Shea, a former quarterback at Marshall University and Houston, has worked with Flores in New England since 2009. He’s never called plays at the NFL level, but is viewed around the league as one of the bright up and coming offensive minds, and plays an integral part of the Patriots offensive game-planning.
Current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had high praise for O’Shea, telling MassLive this: “Chad's unbelievable. He's incredibly responsible for any and all of our success in the red zone. He does a lot of that work, and prepares us well for that situation in the game.”
Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan also had words about his coach: "I love playing for Chad. He brings a lot of passion to the game and to this team."
Rumors were swirling that McDaniels would have attempted to bring O'Shea with him to Indianapolis before he changed his mind and stayed in New England; there was also a strong possibility he would take over for McDaniels as the offensive coordinator in New England if McDaniels left and didn't take him to the Colts.
The receiving corps for New England has set franchise and NFL records under O’Shea, and several players have blossomed under his guidance. With Miami's struggles in execution in the WR corps, particularly in the concepts of blocking and crisp route running, O'Shea would bring in a voice of teaching fundamentals that has been absent for some time.
Before joining the Patriots, O'Shea was a volunteer assistant (2003) and an assistant special teams coach with the Kansas City Chiefs (2004-2005). Then he went to the Minnesota Vikings and became an offensive assistant (2006), before getting the added responsibility of being their WR coach in 2007. In 2008, he then was given another added job as an assistant special teams coach on top of his other tasks.
Former Vikings WR coach George Stewart, who O'Shea worked under, also had strong praise to heap upon the 46-year old in the MassLive article.
"I remember sitting down in that meeting room in Mobile, Alabama, at the Marriot Hotel, where we had a staff meeting, and I didn't know anybody in that room, because I was the new coach in that room," Stewart said. "Didn't know who Chad O'Shea was, didn't know who my assistant was, didn't know I had an assistant. But he came from the other side of the table, pulled a chair up next to me. 'Coach Stewart, I'm Chad O'Shea, I'm your assistant.' That's the selflessness that he had. That spoke volumes of him. That's the type of person he is. Did not have an issue. Did not have envy in his body. Did not sense any animosity."
O'Shea is clearly respected and he's done amazing work with players who otherwise would have struggled, so this bodes well for the WR corps in Miami as a whole. Perhaps that third round pick the Dolphins spent on Leonte Carroo will finally become worth its while?
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
January 2019