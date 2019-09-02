|
Nick Foles, the backup Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, reportedly declined his $20.6 million mutual option with the team for the 2019 season and will pay the Eagles $2 million to become a free agent, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Since the news broke, oddsmakers have determined that the Miami Dolphins will be a top suiter for Foles stating that the odds are 5/1 for the Philadelphia backup to join the Dolphins during the upcoming season. Although the oddsmakers find it favorable for a Fins/Foles signing, the chances of this happening are slim.
First, although Nick Foles was the Super Bowl MVP of the 2017 season while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl victory, he has never proven to be a consistent quality quarterback. He has had some significant success, such as his 2013 Pro Bowl season with the Eagles and his 2017 Super Bowl run and MVP selection, but he has also proven to be very inconsistent as a starter. His statistics as a starter are:
As it relates to the Miami Dolphins, all of the reports coming out of Davie since the hiring of Chris Grier and Brian Flores refer to this upcoming season as a cost cutting year. The reports state that the players who are earning the highest salaries are probably going to be at risk the most to being released or traded. As Chris Grier and Brian Flores are setting the foundation for long standing success, cutting costs in 2019 will help to fund future players on the squad. Nick Foles will be looking for a multi year contract in the $20 million plus range per year and the Miami Dolphins will not want to pay that much money during a rebuilding phase.
In addition, every indication from the Dolphins organization through various news outlets is that the team will be undergoing a significant youth movement. Players who are 28 and older are at risk of no longer being with the team in 2019 as the foundation for long lasting success will begin with younger players being added to the squad and being developed by the newly named coaching staff. The odds are much better that the Miami Dolphins will give the younger quarterbacks currently on the roster, Luke Falk and Jake Rudock, a chance before bringing in a high priced 30 year old quarterback in Nick Foles.
Although it would be nice to have a Pro Bowl and Super Bowl MVP quarterback on the Miami Dolphins team, the chances of this happening are very slim. And, although the odds are in favor of Nick Foles landing with the Dolphins, I wouldn't get my hopes up, and I definitely wouldn’t bet on it!
This story was written by Ian Berger. Follow him on Twitter: @ian693
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2019