So, recently the NFL awarded compensatory picks to certain franchises. You could almost look at this metric and understand why our Miami Dolphins are in the situation they are. The first compensatory pick is pick 96. New England received picks 97 and 101 of round 3. The Los Angeles Rams received picks 98 and 99 respectively.
The Miami Dolphins receive pick zero of round zero!
Washington (96), Carolina (100) and Baltimore (102) received the other third round compensatory picks. Atlanta was the first non-playoff team from this past to receive a pick which would be the 10th such pick assigned. In fact, only 17 of the 32 compensatory picks given out were to non-playoff teams this year.
Let’s start with how you gain a compensatory pick. According to my research, under the rules for compensatory draft selections a team losing more or better compensatory free agents (CFA) than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks via NFL Communications letter.
What the heck does all this mean? It means if you lose players of value you have the opportunity to draft possible replacements. It doesn’t matter who you draft just that you have more opportunities to hit on guys. How is it that the Super Bowl teams are allocated four of the top six compensatory draft picks?
It really goes back to that “letting a guy move on a year early instead of a year late” concept!
Teams are rewarded for drafting well and grooming the next man up. Where are the Miami Dolphins in this process?
I’m waiting…
Nonexistent is the word of the day. That’s the difference between drafting well and losing a few guys who have replacements in the pipeline and a team like the Miami Dolphins who give record contracts to guys on their own agenda who barely move the needle.
The league has a recipe for success and the compensatory pick process is part of it. Dig deeper and you will find that the Miami Dolphins didn’t receive any compensatory draft picks last year either.
Bottom line, if you draft well you have a pipeline of players to replace the departures. The league then rewards you with replacements. The draft position almost doesn’t matter in today’s league. How many guys named Antonio Brown, Shannon Sharpe, Terrelle Davis, Jared Allen, Richard Sherman, Zach Thomas, or Tom Brady need to be drafted for this franchise to understand the importance of stockpiling picks.
This story was written by Steven Paulsen. Follow him on Twitter: @SarcasticPhin
