When New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks, people listen.
They don’t necessarily learn much, but they do listen.
Belichick is known for not saying much even when he does speak, as he has an obvious disdain for interviews. And when he spoke to the press on Tuesday about the Patriots upcoming game with the Miami Dolphins, it’s up to the reader to decide if anything is really of note. But here are some comments from his press conference with local (New England) media Tuesday AM.
Q: Can you speak to the Dolphins run game and what you've seen from them the first three games?
BB: Well, it's explosive because they've also had plays from their receivers. They might be calling them passes, but they're really runs. So, they've gotten pretty good production from everybody, from their - you know, you've got to stop the backs, you've got to stop the quarterbacks and you've got to stop the receivers on the end-around reverses and speed sweep-type plays. So, they're all part of it. They attack you outside and they attack you inside, and they have plays that are run-pass reads based on the defense.
Q: What are your thoughts on Frank Gore and what he's accomplished in his 10 years in the league?
BB: Yeah, he's a great football player, no question about that. I mean, he hasn't had a lot of production in the passing game this year, but he certainly has in the past. We have a lot of respect for his ability to catch the ball and then run with it after he catches it. But, he's a tough football player that is hard to bring down, has good vision, excellent playing strength and balance. He's a good football player.
Q: How have you seen Danny Amendola being used by the Dolphins so far this year?
BB: Yeah, I'd say that Danny's role is very similar to what it's been or what it was here in terms of the position that he plays. He primarily plays in the slot, although Adam [Gase] does move guys around some from time-to-time. They're primarily a three-receiver offense, so he's on the field for a pretty good chunk of plays because that's their primary formation.
Q: Now that you have faced some adversity, do you feel that how you handle that shows your physical and mental toughness and capabilities?
BB: Look, that's the National Football League. It's a 16-game season. Every team faces adversity over the course of 16 games. So, every team will have an opportunity to deal with it and it will happen more than once to everybody. So, when those opportunities come up, we'll see how, again, individually each of us and collectively as a team how we fare.
Q: When Adam Gase took over for the Dolphins, he made an effort to try to change the culture in his locker room. When you watch the Dolphins, do you notice an increased discipline or attention to detail on the field?
BB: They do a good job. Adam's done a good job. Certainly, they did a great job against us down there last year in the second game. You know, their execution level and performance was high. You'd have to talk to him about the behind-the-scenes within the locker room and all that. I'm not sure about all that, but I see the team performing very well. They've made a lot of big plays in critical situations. They've played very consistently the first three weeks of the season, and that's why they're 3-0. They've done a good job.
The following comments are from Belichick’s phone call with Miami media Tuesday AM.
On Ryan Tannehill:
Ryan Tannehill is doing well in pretty much everything. Start with 73 percent completions. He handles a lot at the line of scrimmage. He can get the team into the right plays. He’s making good decisions in the option game and on who to throw the ball to. They have a lot of confidence in him.
On Adam Gase and the Dolphins offense:
Coach Gase does an excellent job attacking defenses. He can modify his scheme from week to week based on perceived weaknesses. He’s got a lot of good receivers. He’s got guys who can run and throw. He does a really good job of creating difficult schemes. As good as anybody we’ve faced. They’re a hard team to prepare for. There are going to be things we won’t have prepared for. There will be new wrinkles. They create explosive plays.
Those trick plays could come up any week. We don’t know when they’re going to come up. They’re used infrequently which is why they can be so explosive and dangerous. We have to be alert for those plays. Coach Gase is a very creative coach. Everybody has to handle their responsibilities. They can catch you on a play they have not seen before. If Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake or Kenny Stills gets a step, they’re gone.
This is a well-balanced team. They hit you on sweeps and short catch-and-runs. They get to the perimeter. If you don’t stop them it could be a long run for a long gain. They make you defend every inch of the field.
On whether wide receiver Josh Gordon will play this week:
I don’t know. We’ll have to see how it goes.
On Miami not having won in New England since 2008:
I don’t know why Miami doesn’t win here. I’m trying to do a better job with my team. Coach Gase doesn’t need any help from me. Those other games don’t matter.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
