The NFL draft is officially a little over a week away, we can almost hear the clock ticking away as teams scramble to make their selections. The Miami Dolphins have the 13th pick of the draft and there are multiple avenues they could take, they could trade up or trade down, draft an offensive or defensive player, or possibly select the future franchise quarterback.
Below are the selections made by the PhinManiacs writers, do you agree or disagree with our selections?
Pick #13 - Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Miami will most likely be looking to trade down from this spot but landing an elite EDGE player such as Montez Sweat would be a great selection.
Sweat is an athletic freak, standing at 6’5’’, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. Sweat had high “sack” and “tackle for loss” production in college and with his athleticism this coaching staff could use him as much more than just an edge rusher.
- Oliver Candido (@BrazilCandido)
Pick #24 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
With Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, and Drew Lock all off the board in the top 10, the Miami Dolphins explore trading down, and find a willing partner in the Oakland Raiders. Dropping eleven slots to the 24th overall pick brings Miami an additional 3rd round (#66) and 6th round (#184) picks this year, plus a coveted second round pick in 2020. The Dolphins then take defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, a 6’4’’ behemoth from Clemson.
- Eldon Jenson (@EJFootball)
Pick #13 - Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins has the size and athleticism to line up at multiple positions along the defensive line. Scheme versatility is coveted in today’s NFL. With head coach Brian Flores’s background, he will love to have this guy’s set of skills to confuse opposing offenses.
- Steven Paulsen (@SarcasticPhin)
Pick #20 - Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in search of someone in the linebacker corps to truly replace Ryan Shazier, someone who can cover, blitz, and run sideline to sideline, an all-around stud. There's a linebacker available in the first round who can do all of that well, and that's Michigan's Devin Bush. But the likelihood is that Bush won't be there for the Steelers to draft by the time they're on the clock at 20, and the linebacker depth in this draft is not exactly deep.
So, the Steelers trade up with the Dolphins to get to 13 and draft Bush, which allows Miami to get their hands on an extra third rounder and maybe a pick for 2020. With their new 20th overall pick, the Dolphins select Greedy Williams out of LSU. Xavien Howard continues to negotiate with the team for a long-term contract, and Miami needs someone to be the Patrick Surtain to Howard's Sam Madison.
Williams is the favorite corner in the draft by some analysts, while other have the likes of Byron Murphy or Deandre Baker above him. Nevertheless, Williams is a solid choice, and he (or one of the other two aforementioned corners) is likely to be available after a trade down. With the depth in the draft in the trenches, spending a 1st rounder on a corner still leaves plenty of talent available for later picks on the lines.
- Luis D. Sung (@LuisDSung)
Pick #13 - Greedy Williams
None of the QBs in this draft are worth a 1st round pick, so, instead, Miami needs a CB opposite of Xavien Howard, and the focus shifts to Greedy Williams. At 6’3’’ tall, 184 pounds, Williams has the size to be an excellent corner in the NFL.
He’s shown a knack for getting to the ball with eight interceptions in two years and 19 pass deflections. He also recorded 71 total tackles in two years showing he’s not afraid to make a tackle when needed.
- Dakota Gabel (@DakotasForrest)
Pick #13 - Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Clelin Ferrell would make a great replacement for Robert Quinn and he can even be used as a Trey Flowers type of player in Miami's new defensive scheme. Ferrell is good against the run and pass, he will immediately boost the Dolphins defensive line.
- Tanner Elliott (@Elliott302Tj)
Pick #17 - Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
With the 13th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins will be trading down in order to accumulate additional picks. We could see any of the later round teams trying to improve their draft position and give up picks to trade with the Dolphins.
Then, later in the first round, the Dolphins will address their defensive line by selecting Rashan Gary, an edge rusher out of Michigan. He probably won’t last too far into the 20s range of the 1st round, but the Dolphins will effectively fill a need right from the start.
- Ian Berger (@ian693)
