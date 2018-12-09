|
On this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live, the panel will discuss their thoughts on what is now the longest game in NFL history, which thankfully ended in a victory for the Miami Dolphins over the Tennessee Titans.
Then they'll be joined by former Dolphins, Rams and Chargers tight end Randy McMichael, who will give his thoughts on what went down as well as a very specific play that had pretty much everything go wrong all at once. All this and more on this week's episode of PhinManiacs Live.
If you missed the live showing, you can always download or listen to it on several of your favorite podcasting platforms with the links below, or you can just watch the archived YouTube stream below.
