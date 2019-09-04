|
With the AAF collapsing earlier this month, former AAF players are now starting to sign with NFL teams. One of the most active teams in signing those AAF players are the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins have signed seven former AAF players, Michael Dunn, Jayrone Elliott, Kenneth Farrow, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Tyrone Homes, Reece Horn, and Joey Mbu.
These moves come as very surprising to Dolphins fans since Miami has been relatively quiet in free agency so far. The reason why Miami signed these seven players compared to any big name free agents is because the Dolphins are having a true culture change. Miami is no longer looking to break the bank on high profile players because they want players who will be good scheme fits and good in the locker room.
These seven AAF players have a chip on their shoulder and are willing to do anything to succeed in the NFL. Signing these AAF players is also like signing undrafted free agents after the draft since all of these players have potential and raw talent.
The Dolphins are staying true to building this team the right way and they have showed the fans that with this free agency. The AAF players they signed will compete for a starting spot and push the returning players to do even better. These AAF signings are just the beginning of the new culture of Miami.
This shows the Dolphins no longer want to be known as the laughing stock of the NFL or even the place where people only go there for the big contracts or no income tax. Miami has started to change not only their culture but also their image around the NFL.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019