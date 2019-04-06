|
As the calendar flipped to June, the Miami Dolphins opened the final portion of the offseason schedule: mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 4 to June 6.
One player who was present Tuesday morning? Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, who chose to skip OTAs in order to fully rehab a torn labrum he suffered this past regular season.
“Voluntary means voluntary," Jones said after practice. "So I took the time to get physically ready to play a 16-game stretch coming off a surgery in February.”
Reshad Jones, in recent years, worked with the first team defense, but due to Jones being absent for a long period of time, the former Georgia standout worked with the second team, instead.
“Reshad is here and will work with us." head coach Brian Flores said. "He looks like he is in really good shape, too,”
Jones worked at the usual safety position Tuesday, quickly breaking up a pass intended for TE Clive Walford during 5-on-5s.
In 2018, started 13 games, creating 57 solo tackles, including four TFL’s. Jones also recorded three interceptions, one for a pick-six score against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Rain poured throughout practice, but once day one officially came to a close, Jones walked over to the media and began explaining his thoughts on how he is feeling.
“I don’t really have nothing to prove to nobody." He said. "I’ve been one of the best safeties in this league for a long time. I put the work in year in and year out.”
The Dolphins will continue mandatory minicamp tomorrow morning, with practice open to media members only.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
