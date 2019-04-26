|
After standing pat in the first round of the NFL draft and selecting Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Miami Dolphins waiting until they were on the clock with the 48th overall selection when they.. well.. they didn’t select anyone, instead trading the pick away to the New Orleans Saints.
The Dolphins traded away their second round pick (48th overall) and fourth round pick (116th) in 2019 for the Saints second round pick (62nd) and sixth round pick (202nd) in 2019, plus the Saints second round pick in 2020.
With that late second round pick, the Dolphins were on the clock again when they consummated a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen.
The Dolphins sent their just-acquired second round pick from the Saints (62nd) plus a 5th round pick in the 2020 draft to Arizona in return for Rosen.
The Dolphins, if they are awarded two expected compensatory picks, will now have a total of 13 picks in the 2020 NFL draft.
In the third round, the Dolphins missed out on defensive end Chase Winovich (the New England Patriots selected him one spot in front of Miami), and selected guard Michael Deiter, a 6’-6” 328 behemoth from Wisconsin. Deiter has played center, tackle, and guard and was selected as first-team All-Big-Ten at tackle (2017) and guard (2018). He was the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in 2018.
