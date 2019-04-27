|
After a whirlwind second day, the Miami Dolphins settled in with four fairly uneventful picks as they finished out the 2019 NFL draft.
With no pick in the 4th round, due to their trade with the New Orleans Saints that netted them a second round pick in 2020. So fans had to wait until the fifth round to see their team on the clock again. They then took the teammate of their 3rd round pick, in Wisconsin’s Andrew Van Ginkle.
Ginkle is a 6’-3”. 241 pound linebacker who started his collegiate career with the University of South Dakota, then transferred to Iowa Western Community College before landing with Wisconsin for his junior and senior years. Unimposing and lean, Van Ginkle likely fits in as a special teams contributor, but given the lack of depth at linebacker, could see the field in that role.
In the 6th round, the Dolphins went back to filling in the offensive line, selecting 6’-6”, 305 pound tackle Isaiah Prince out of Ohio State. He was a team captain and won all-conference honors his senior year, and is expected to be given a shot at filling in Ja’Wuan James spot at right tackle for the Dolphins.
In the seventh round, the Dolphins had back-to-back picks, and used both on the offensive backfield, selecting fullback Chandler Cox, and following up with running back Myles Gaskin.
Cox is a 6’-1”, 243 pound senior out of Auburn, who displayed good hands and route running out of the backfield. He was used as a Wildcat quarterback at times, and is considered a heady prospect who could contribute on special teams, although he’s the only fullback on the roster right now.
Gaskin, 5’-9” and 205 pounds, come in on the small side, but makes up for that with blinding speed (he won the Washington state high school championship in the 100 meters. He was the first PAC 12 running back to rush for 1,000 yards all four years of his career, and could earn a role behind starting running back Kenyon Drake with a solid training camp.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
