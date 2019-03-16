|
So long Ryan Tannehill
Dear Ryan,
There have been so many emotions that Dolphins fans have gone through with you as our franchise QB. From the moment you were drafted eighth overall in 2012, we held onto hope that you were going to be our next longtime signal caller. I remember saying, finally, we have found a QB after Marino. It began with Mike Sherman & Zac Taylor, your former college coach at A & M being named OC and QB coach by head coach Joe Philbin. The excitement was contagious and I was a huge fan of your skills and your intelligence. Fast forward to 2019 and the fans are saying goodbye to start all over AGAIN! Somewhere in between 2012 and 2019, I became disenchanted with the way things had been going. As a fan, we look for people to blame. This fan blamed you…a lot!
Lately, I have had time to reflect and recharge my batteries getting ready for the offseason activities. And I also wanted to say to you that I am sorry for blaming everything on you and I will truly miss you as a player and a person. A wise man once told me that a real man doesn’t point fingers but rather thumbs, something you have been doing since you arrived in South Florida. I am now convinced that you have been stuck in a bad situation with bad ownership, a horrendous front office and so many different offensive philosophies. I truly believe you were in a no-win situation.
First, I want to say that you are one of the most humble professional athletes I have ever seen. You never pointed fingers since you arrived in Miami. You always stood tall, no matter how difficult of a defeat and took the blame for everything that went wrong. That’s admirable. Your front office failed you repetitively. Looking back at it, it makes me sick to my stomach the amount of changes and instability this organization gave you. You were the most sacked QB in your first few seasons due to the inability to develop an offensive line. Mike Pouncey was never on the field, Bullygate hit the airwaves, you never had a TE to throw to, your receivers were subpar and then the knee injuries happened. Your physical toughness was bound to catch up with you after the weekly beatings you took in the pocket. But your mental toughness never wavered. That’s admirable.
Since the new regime arrived in Miami, it’s only fair that they wanted to hit the reset button and start from scratch. As a lifelong fan, this is the first time I have been this excited since Jimmy Johnson’s big splash in 1996. You deserve, more than anybody, another shot to be a starting QB for an organization that has some stability. Your dedication to the Tennessee Titans franchise, its fans and your teammates will earn you that opportunity. At this juncture, you are bound for greatness whether it be on the gridiron or in your personal life. Life after football isn’t that far away. You were a biology major destined for medical school. It’s never too late when your playing career is over. Your heart is second to none and I hope my son has your mental toughness and big heart when he gets older. The world would be a better place filled with people like you. Your family did an amazing job raising the young man you came to be.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your hard work with the Miami Dolphins. This writer wishes you, Lauren and Stella Rose all the best in your future endeavors.
This story was written by James Barbaro. Follow him on Twitter: @thebigbear1977
