With the NFL Draft a little over two months away we take a look at how the first round of the draft can turn out. This mock draft will be a pre combine one and many things can change from now until April 25th. As we get closer to the draft we will put out more mocks as picks and team needs change, as well as more rumors come out.
Cardinals, Pick 1: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Nick Bosa is the consensus number one pick in this year’s draft. Bosa has little to no flaws other than he was sidelined most of this past year with an injury. When Bosa got injured, he said that he would focus on the NFL Draft and sit out the rest of the season. Bosa would instantly boost the Cardinals defense and cause a lot of havoc his rookie year.
49ers, Pick 2: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky
Josh Allen is not just a defensive end but that is what most teams think he is best at. Allen is one of the best pass rushers in this draft class, but he can also drop back in coverage. Allen has the quickness to cover some of the better tight ends in the NFL if he can get better at man coverage. Just like Bosa, Allen should boost the defense of 49ers with an already young front 7.
Jets, Pick 3: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
Williams is one of the most consistent players in this draft. Defensive line is not a glaring need for the Jets, but with this pick they will be picking the best player available. Some draft experts even think that Williams is the best player in the draft. Williams was very dominant against a good LSU team and playing in the SEC proves he was consistent against good college competition. Williams can play in any defensive scheme and has good size at 6’4” and 290 pounds.
Raiders, Pick 4: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
Last offseason the Raiders traded away Khalil Mack and Gary could be his successor. Gary does not have the talent Mack does but the Raiders will still have a solid defensive lineman. Gary is very consistent when he is on the field. That being said, Gary does have an injury history which could cause him to fall in the draft. I would not be surprised if the Raiders trade down from this spot to get more picks in this year’s and next year’s draft.
TRADE: Redskins, Pick 5: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Washington trades up to the fifth overall spot to take their quarterback of the future. With Alex Smith out at least all next year, the Redskins draft Kyler Murray to be their new RG3. Murray does have size concerns (which should be mitigated thanks to his combine measurements) but has a great arm and physical attributes.
Murray will already have a solid backfield behind him in Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, and Derrius Guice so they can take some weight off his shoulders. Washington can run the same offense they ran with Josh Johnson late in the season since both players are mobile quarterbacks. If Washington can use Murray the right way and drafts a receiver later in the draft, they would have good odds to rival the Cowboys for the division next year.
Giants, Pick 6: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The Giants draft their signal caller of the future in Dwayne Haskins, Haskins is the top quarterback on the draft board, and they get him here at pick 6. There have been reports that Kyler Murray is too short, but at 6’3”, Haskins does not share that concern. Haskins has to clean up some of his decision making skills but with Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley leading the offense, Haskins should have time to develop to his full potential.
Jaguars, Pick 7: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
The Jaguars are expected to release Malik Jackson this offseason, so Lawrence would be a good fit in Jacksonville. Lawrence would already be around a good rotation of pass rushers and young linebackers. Lawrence is one of the best defensive linemen in this draft and with the top two quarterbacks gone they should address the defensive tackle position.
Lions, Pick 8: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Detroit will be looking for a new defensive end since Ezekiel Ansah will be a free agent this offseason. With 55 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, Ferrell put up good numbers last season. Ferrell is a speed rusher and relies on his quickness, speed, and elusiveness to get around offensive linemen and get to the quarterback. Ferrell could replace Ansah and potentially be a cornerstone of their defense.
Bills, Pick 9: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Offensive line is one of the biggest needs for the Bills and here they get the best one in the draft. Taylor played on the right side at Florida so he would not be guarding Josh Allen’s blindside, but he would still give a huge boost to a below average offensive line.
Taylor had consistency issues at Florida up until last season which boosted his stock a ton. At 6’5” and 340 pounds, Taylor has the right combination of size, strength and movement to be a franchise tackle in the NFL.
Broncos, Pick 10: Devin White, LB, LSU
White is one of the best prospects in this draft but due to the amount of defensive linemen in this draft, he falls to the Broncos at the 10th pick. White is a complete linebacker and with the Broncos not picking up Brandon Marshall’s option, White would be an instant starter.
White has the potential to be the next great linebacker since he has the instincts, intangibles, and the athletic ability. Denver already has a solid defense anchored by Von Miller and Bradley Chubb so adding White to the mix would only make them that much more intimidating.
Bengals, Pick 11: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Before the Bengals look to boost their defense or make a change at quarterback, they need to solidify the offensive line. Oklahoma was one of the best offensive lines in college football last year and one reason was because of Cody Ford. Ford is a very athletic offensive tackle, which is very important in today’s NFL.
Ford does have an injury history but does tough it out and did not miss one game in 2018 and only two in 2017. The only way that Ford does not suit up and play is because he absolutely cannot play. Ford also played right tackle but in today’s NFL right tackle is just as important as left tackle.
Packers, Pick 12: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
Sweat was one of the most dominant players at this year's Senior Bowl. The Packers are a below average team without Aaron Rodgers playing so the Packers would be smart to start rebuilding the team. Their defense already has some young talent and Sweat will just add to that.
The only red flag Sweat has is that he was dismissed from Michigan State due to discipline issues then transferred to Mississippi State. Sweat has stayed out of trouble since and has been a very productive player. Sweat has the size to play both defensive end or outside linebacker depending what defensive scheme the Packers run under their new defensive coordinator.
Dolphins, Pick 13: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Oliver at one point was considered the best player in the draft and the Dolphins snag him at 13. Oliver brings a lot to the table such as the ability to play in either scheme. Dolphins defensive coordinator said the Dolphins will run a hybrid defense and Oliver fits right into that. Oliver would line up anywhere on the defensive line depending on the situation or if there are any injuries that week. Oliver would be a dream come true if he falls to Miami due to his versatility and work ethic.
Falcons, Pick 14: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
The Falcons defense was not the best last year and like many other teams so far they will boost their defensive line with this pick. Wilkins will be a good fit in an already young Falcons defense. Wilkins has terrific size at 6’4” and 300 pounds and should have no trouble holding his ground in the trenches. With 51 tackles and six sacks, Wilkins is more well rounded than his Clemson teammates but he also has the lowest ceiling making him one of the last drafted.
TRADE: Buccaneers, Pick 15: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Tampa trades down in the draft and drafts the player they wanted at 5 at 15. Jacobs is the best running back in this year’s draft and running back is a big need for Tampa. Ever since Doug Martin fell off, Tampa has not had a stable running back.
Under new head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers are going to need one running back that they can depend on. When Arians coached the Cardinals, he had David Johnson to work with and that helped balance out the offense. Jacobs has good size at 5'11" and 200 pounds and does have some experience catching the ball out of the backfield. His combine will really show if he is truly worth a first round pick.
Panthers, Pick 16: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Offensive line is a huge need for the Panthers, especially with Cam Newton’s shoulder injury. Little would play left tackle so the Panthers should feel good about that. Little has not missed one game since he started playing college football in 2016, making him very dependable and not injury prone. At 6’6" and 325 pounds, Little should give Newton a little more time in the pocket, especially since the NFC South’s defensive lines are not the best.
Browns, Pick 17: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
The Browns have been looking for Joe Thomas’s replacement since he retired and they found him in Williams. Williams plays either right or left tackle so he will probably be protecting Baker Mayfield’s blindside. Williams has good feet and quickness but lacks lower body strength which could impact his run blocking. Once Williams puts on more lower body strength the Browns can depend on him to be their new Joe Thomas.
Vikings, Pick 18: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
The Vikings have weapons all around Kirk Cousins, now it is time to give him some protection. Dillard really improved his stock this year at the Senior Bowl, being one of the best offensive linemen there. There have been reports that Dillard is one of the most athletic tackles in all of College Football.
Dillard has excellent feet, quickness, and technique which are all positive for an NFL prospect. Dillard does play on the left side so he will have to protects Cousins' blindside against some mediocre defensive lines in the NFC North, although the Bears have one of the defensive lines in the league.
Titans, Pick 19: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Receiver is a huge need for the Titans since Corey Davis is not producing like we all envisioned. D.K. Metcalf has elite height at 6’4” and could be Marcus Mariota’s new favorite target. Metcalf put up good numbers this season with 26 catches, 569 yards, and five touchdowns in seven games before a neck injury kept him out for the rest of the season. He also has big play ability with his longest catch last season being 75 yards, and the Titans need big play ability.
Steelers, Pick 20: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Due to the amount of dominant defensive linemen and offensive tackles, the Steelers grab the draft's best corner at pick 20. Williams has elite height at 6’3” which makes him very good at both man and press coverages. The Steelers will love how they can use Williams since he is long and physical. With 33 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections, Williams was a shutdown corner in college and many teams expect that to transfer over to the NFL.
Seahawks, Pick 21: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Seattle finds their Kam Chancellor replacement in Adderley. Adderley has the best ball skills in this draft and also is not afraid of contact. Chancellor was great at finding the ball and attacking it and Adderley is the same way. Adderley does have some trouble reading plays, but he should get better with time. At 6’0” and 190 pounds he has decent size but has room to get bigger.
Ravens, Pick 22: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
Polite will be a good player for an already solid Ravens defense. Polite has a very explosive first step which is important in the NFL. Polite is more of a speed rusher than a power rusher but can make offensive linemen unbalanced if he needs to. Consistency and effort are two things people see as red flags but playing for the Ravens he should get plenty of rest and always give full effort playing for a playoff team.
Texans, Pick 23: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
Howard is a small school prospect but has nice film against bigger schools such as Auburn. He has played both left and right tackle so the Texans can put him wherever they feel he would help the most. Protecting franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is very important for the Texans and they would be making an excellent pick here. Howard might be a developmental player, but he should turn out to be a great player for the Texans.
Raiders (via Bears), Pick 24: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Thompson will not participate in the combine because of a wrist injury that requires surgery, but there will be no long-term issues. The Raiders are boosting their defense with this pick and rumors of Karl Joseph getting traded and Reggie Nelson being a free agent, this pick makes a lot of sense. Thompson has great speed and hip movement and is a fantastic tackler, but the trend with Alabama safeties in the NFL is that teams see they lack coverage skills and eventually move them to linebacker.
Eagles, Pick 25: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Corner is one of the biggest needs for the Eagles and they address it here with Baker. Baker is considered by some people to be the best corner in the draft but does have some off-field concerns. He is not as tall as Greedy Williams at 5’11” but Baker is a more well-rounded corner. Baker can play slot, man, press, or zone and only allowed a 40.9 passer rating this past season. Baker should have a tough rookie season going against Odell Beckham Jr. and Amari Cooper twice a piece.
Colts, Pick 26: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Harry would be a perfect compliment to T.Y. Hilton. Harry is a big and physical receiver that would pair nicely with Hilton’s small and fast build. Harry has terrific hands and at his height he could be making Calvin Johnson type plays. Harry is not as good at changing his direction but that should not be that big of a concern since he will be playing alongside of Hilton.
Raiders (via Cowboys), Pick 27: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
With Jared Cook being a free agent, the Raiders give Derek Carr a new weapon. Hockenson is one of the best tight end prospects to come out of the draft since O.J. Howard. At 6’5” and 243 pounds he is a big guy who should become an instant redzone threat. He is a very balanced player with great hands and run blocking. If Hockenson can adjust to the NFL quickly he become a household name just as quick.
Chargers, Pick 28: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Quarterback is not a glaring need for the Chargers, but it is a position that the they will need in the upcoming years. Jones is a not a day one starter, but he can develop under Philip Rivers. Jones has good accuracy and good throw power. If Jones can develop and learn the offense under Rivers, quarterback will not be a need for a very long time.
Chiefs, Pick 29: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy is viewed by some as the best corner in the draft. Corner is a huge need for the Chiefs as the defense is one of the league's worst. Murphy could be Marcus Peters' replacement after he was traded last offseason. He is a great zone coverage corner and knows his strengths since he is 6’0” and 175 pounds.
At that height he could play man but against the bigger receivers that would not be ideal. Murphy is also not the best in run support which could be an issue if the Chiefs do not fix their defense.
Packers (via Saints), Pick 30: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan
Bush is a great player who would instantly become a leader on this young Packers defense. Bush excels in both pass coverage and run stopping which is very important playing in the NFC North. He would have to cover tight ends such as Kyle Rudolph and Trey Burton but also hunt down running backs like Jordan Howard and Dalvin Cook. Bush has great speed and instincts and will excel early in his NFL career.
Rams, Pick 31: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson is not getting as much hype as other Alabama linebackers but he's still just as good as the other ones. At 6’2” and 240 pounds, Wilson has the size to be a great linebacker in this league. He has good speed with his size and is just as good in pass coverage as he is in run support.
It will be interesting to see how Wilson fits in with the Rams defense since they will be reshaping it due to salary cap. The Rams might even make him a cornerstone in their new look defense with Aaron Donald.
Patriots, Pick 32: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
The Patriots will more than likely trade this pick as they trade out of the first round almost every year, but if they do not, they draft a very talented edge rusher. With recent reports saying that the Patriots will not be re-signing Trey Flowers, Burns would instantly fill in as the starter. Burns is an exact copy of Flowers but with Burns' speed he could be just as - if not more - effective. Compared to Flowers, Burns is tall but weighs about 30 pounds less so it will be interesting to see how effective he is in the run game.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
