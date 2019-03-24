|
With the scouting combine over and free agency winding down, we look at the potential prospects the Miami Dolphins could draft this upcoming April.
Round 1, Pick 13: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson
If the Miami Dolphins want to boost their pass rush, then Ferrell will be an excellent pick. Ferrell played in a 4-3 scheme in college but should have no problem adjusting to a 3-4 or a hybrid since he is so athletic. Ferrell is very explosive off the ball and uses his long arms to his advantage whenever he is engaged with a blocker.
Although Ferrell does use his long arms to his advantage, he is not the best at getting off of blocks. This could be an issue early in his career, but once he starts to adjust to the NFL and learns how to use his body he will turn into a great pass rusher. Brain Flores could use Ferrell as his new Trey Flowers since they both have similar measurables.
Both players are 265 pounds but Ferrell is two inches taller. Having a player that could act like a Trey Flowers would be a big addition to Miami’s defense in the long run.
Round 2, Pick 48: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
The Miami Dolphins double down on defensive linemen with this pick. After getting an edge rusher at 13 the Dolphins get a player to boost the middle of their defense. Simmons was a projected top 10 pick in this draft before he tore his ACL last month, training for the combine.
Simmons will immediately boost this defensive line as he was a force in college, especially in the run game. His junior year alone he had 63 tackles, 18 of those being a tackle for a loss, two sacks, and four passes deflected and one forced fumble. Due to his injury, Simmons will more than likely be out all of the 2019 season but drafting a player of his potential and skill set at this pick would be a steal, especially with Miami's rebuilding mindset.
Round 3, Pick 78: Trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls
Pipkins is a very small school prospect but he turned some heads at the Senior Bowl. Since the Senior Bowl teams have been doing some research on him and realized he could be a diamond in the rough. At 6’6” and 309 pounds he has perfect size to play tackle in the NFL.
Teams have seen that he is very athletic and has potential to get stronger, so he has potential to be a starter in a year or two. Pipkins is a better pass blocker compared to run blocking but if he gets stronger and improves his technique, him and Tunsil can be one of the best young tackle duos in the league.
Round 4, Pick 116: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
Dean turned some heads at the combine when he ran a 4.3 in the forty-yard dash and at 6’1”, with very long arms, he has potential to be a lockdown corner. Dean had 28 tackles, a sack, and two interceptions this past season. Dean is not the most polished corner but has shown flashes of great play. Based off of his size, and speed alone, Dean could turn into a Jalen Ramsey type player.
Dean does have a medical history having three knee surgeries since high school, so that could be why the Dolphins pass on him. Although Dean does have an injury history, if he can break some bad habits he has and turn them into good habits, the Dolphins could have a very scary secondary.
Round 5, Pick 151: Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma
Powers was a part of one of college football’s best offensive lines in Oklahoma. Powers has experience at both guard spots, which is very important knowing Miami’s history of offensive line injuries. Powers is an exceptional pass blocker but a below average run blocker.
Powers does not play with his lower body much and relies on his upper body to block defenders. He does use his hands well and is always square when blocking. If Powers can learn how to use his legs more and develop his run blocking, he will not be a bad backup and could potentially compete for a starting spot down the road.
Round 7, Pick 233: Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
I had Allen going to Miami in the sixth round but due to his poor combine, Allen falls to the Dolphins in the seventh round. Allen has potential to be a great pick for them but will need time to develop. Allen has been praised by many of his coaches because he is a team player and is a very coachable player.
He is also a good tackler so whenever Allen has someone wrapped up then you know the ball carrier will go down. Allen does have some issues reading plays and over-committing on plays but this can all be changed with good coaching.
Round 7, Pick 234: Jacob Dolegala, QB, Central Connecticut
Dolegala was not even projected to be drafted until he worked out at University of Buffalo’s pro day. After the pro day, many teams wondered who he was and now there are rumblings that he could be drafted. Playing at a small school, many teams will wonder how he plays against NFL competition.
Even playing at the level he is, he did not put up spectacular numbers. Last season he had a 52.9% completion percentage, 1,953 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Scouts are just interested in what he has to offer as a quarterback and it would be smart of Miami to draft him to see what he can do. At 6’6” he has NFL height but more than likely will be a practice squad player so he can develop.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
