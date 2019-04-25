|
The 2019 NFL Draft is tonight. Every Miami Dolphins fan is wondering what Miami will do. In this seven round mock, Miami stays at 13 and does not trade down. Although trading down may be an intriguing option, Miami could land a franchise player if they stay put.
Round 1, Pick 13: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Christian Wilkins is the exact player that Miami is looking for. He has unmatched character and is very versatile. During his time at Clemson, Wilkins was a very respected leader on and off the field and also won the Campbell Award this past year. The Campbell Award is the academic Heisman.
At 6’3” and 315 pounds, Wilkins can play anywhere on Miami’s defensive line, whether it is interior or on the edge.. His 51 tackles and six sacks show that he is a stout defender against the run and pass. This past year, Wilkins also scored two rushing touchdowns as he was used to punch it into the endzone on offense at the one yard line.
Round 2, Pick 48: Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
Building the trenches is a huge need for the Miami Dolphins. Lindstrom is one of the best linemen in the draft and will be a day one starter in Miami. He has elite athleticism which is very important in today’s NFL. Due to his build and athleticism, he can play anywhere on the offensive line.
At Boston College, he started at both tackle and guard and with Miami’s offensive line injury history, that is important. For the NFL, he will be better suited for guard or center since he does not have elite length.
Round 3, Pick 78: Oshane Ximines, Edge, Old Dominion
Ximines was once considered a first round pick but due to so many other players playing for bigger name schools, his name has been lost. The moment he stepped onto the field at Old Dominion, Ximines was a beast. He led Old Dominion in sacks and tackles for loss since his redshirt freshman season.
At 6’3” and 253 pounds, Ximines was all over the field this past season and his stats show it. He had 58 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception A player like Ximines would excel in Brian Flores’s new defense since Ximines has the ability to play in both a 3-4 and 4-3.
Round 4, Pick 116: Khalen Saunders, DL, Western Illinois
Saunders is one of the drafts most intriguing prospects. You might know him as the defensive tackle that recently gained popularity for doing a at backflip at 324 pounds. Although he is 324 pounds, he is only 6 feet tall. Even though he is a bit undersized, he is a very athletic and aggressive player.
Since he went to a small school, he had doubts that he never played against NFL competition. Once he went to the Senior Bowl and impressed scouts, those talks stopped.
This past season he had 72 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. Saunders does have some conditioning issues, but in Miami, he will be a rotational player so those are not such a big deal. If Saunders does pan out to be an eventual starter, Miami would have found a diamond in the rough.
Round 5, Pick 151: Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma
Powers was one of the starting players for college football’s top offensive line. Due to the scheme he played in, Powers already has NFL ready intelligence and an understanding of NFL blocking schemes. His length is limited so Powers would be a guard in Miami ad could replace Josh Sitton.
His blocking style is very aggressive yet he does not lose his technique. Powers is an overall good lineman who can block both the run and pass. One of his only weakness is his athleticism, but that is not such a big deal deal due to his great aggression and technique.
Round 7, Pick 233: Chris Westry, CB, Kentucky
Westry is perhaps one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft. He is 6’5” and 199 pounds with 33 ¾” arms and ran the 40 yard dash in 4.31 seconds at his pro day. Again, he is 6’5” and a corner. Due to his size, Westry has an unlimited amount of potential. The reason why he is such a late round pick is due to his production and talent.
This past season at Kentucky he was not a starter and only had 21 tackles and two passes deflected. During his four year career at Kentucky, Westry only has three interceptions and 12 pass deflections. Having numbers like those are unacceptable for any corner, let alone one that is 6’5”. That being said, drafting Westry would be based off solely on potential and what Brian Flores thinks he can do with him.
Round 7, Pick 234: Wes Hills, RB, Slippery Rock
The Miami Dolphins already have two good running backs in Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, but neither of them are true power guys. Hills would be the perfect compliment to both Drake and Ballage. At 6’2” and 218 pounds, Hills is a back that can get you that extra yard when you need it most.
He is from a small school so the competition he faced was not the best. He did play at the University of Delaware for three years but during those years he dealt with injuries and academic issues. Hills has boom or bust potential, but due to his injury history, and playing at a small school, his stock has fallen.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
