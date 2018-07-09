|
Coming off a disappointing 6-10 season, the Miami Dolphins will open the 2018 regular season against a tough AFC South opponent, the Tennessee Titans. Last season, Miami defeated Tennessee at Hard Rock Stadium, 16-10, in a different scenario. Miami was led by turnover-prone Jay Cutler under center, paired along with WR Jarvis Landry and DT Ndamukong Suh.
The Dolphins shipped Landry and released Suh, while Cutler decided to hang his cleats (again). Many NFL experts do not expect much out of Miami this season, but led by coach Adam Gase, in his third season under the helm, this team has a real chance for a deep playoff push, whether anyone else knows it or not.
DATE: Sunday, September 9
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
TV: FOX
RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, 560 WQAM, 1210 WNMA (Spanish)
Radio Announcers: English broadcast - Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast - Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell
Injury Report
Though not on the image, it has been reported that safety Kendrick Lewis, linebackers Harold Landry and Rashaan Evans, and offensive tackle Jack Conklin will not be available for Sunday's game, giving the Dolphins a major boost as those players are key parts of the Titans roster.
Veteran linebacker Derrick Morgan, however, will play despite being limited in practice up until Thursday when he practiced in full.
So as the game progresses, here are three matchups to keep an eye on.
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill vs. Marcus Mariota
Mariota, the former Oregon Duck, enters his fourth season as the Titans leader under center. Tennessee had a season to remember in 2017, with Mariota leading a second-half stunning victory in the AFC Wild Card against Kansas City, 22-21.
Mariota’s success Sunday will rely on the Titans offensive line, paced by LT Taylor Lewan and backup RT Dennis Kelly. At times, the Dolphins defense has had major issues against dual-threat quarterbacks, including Mariota.
Sunday will be a memorable moment for Tannehill. Tannehill last played a regular season football game in December 2016. Coming off two ACL injuries will be a major challenge for Tannehill, but each season has been a positive improvement in the passing game.
Running Back: Kenyan Drake/Frank Gore vs. Derrick Henry
In the previous meeting between the two squads, Henry gained a modest nine yards, on four carries. Expect more workload from the Alabama product. The linebacker unit, which has struggled in recent seasons, is led by Kiko Alonso, and rookies Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan.
These guys must prevent Henry from making the big run, early or late in the contest. The RB battle for Miami has been neck-and-neck throughout training camp and preseason. Drake took the position last season after Jay Ajayi was dealt to the then Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami then made a splash this offseason, signing Frank Gore to a one-year deal, hoping he can become a tutor to Drake. Do not think the Dolphins are going with only Drake. Gore, a future HOF, still has energy left in the tank. During training camp that was very clear, as Gore was able to make his way around defenders for positive yardage gains on a consistent basis.
Kicker: Jason Sanders vs. Ryan Succop
If this is a close ballgame, as the spread currently favors Tennessee -1.5, readers will fully comprehend as to why I believe the kickers are significant to play extra attention to Sunday. Succop converted 83.3% of his attempts a season ago, now entering his fifth season as Tennessee’s kicker.
Succop converted on his only attempt against Miami last season, from 45-yards. Sanders, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018, won the job over undrafted Greg Joseph, whom the Dolphins released last week.
As a collegiate athlete at New Mexico, Sanders finished 25/35, equaling 71.4%. The hope is Sanders can stay healthy and remain accurate for a full sixteen games, otherwise the Dolphins might shop for an available kicker on the market, such as Dan Bailey
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
