The Miami Dolphins (7-8) will conclude the season against a division opponent in the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Orchard Park. It has been a disappointing season for both the Dolphins and the Bills, in terms of their record. Miami opened the season 3-0, with home wins versus Tennessee and Oakland and a lone road win at the Jets, dating back to mid-September. Ironically, that was the only win away from Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami has been beaten and battered all season long on the road. Buffalo, sitting at 5-10, may have found the future of their franchise, in former Wyoming product and rookie quarterback Josh Allen. In the December 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium, Allen ran all around Miami’s defense, gaining 135 yards on nine carries.
If you are a Dolphins fan, not being able to stop the run should not surprise you whatsoever. Coming into the season finale, Miami’s defense coughs up 143.9 rushing yards per game, trailing only the Arizona Cardinals for worst in the league. Sunday will mark the 110th all-time meeting.
DATE: Sunday, December 30
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York
TV: CBS
LINE: BUF - 5.5, O/U: 39.5
Radio: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, 560 WQAM, 1210 WNMA (Spanish)
Radio Announcers: English broadcast - Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast - Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell
5 players to watch
1. QB Ryan Tannehill - Will Sunday mark the end of Ryan Tannehill’s tenure in Miami? If so, Dolphins fans witnessed seven seasons of ultimate mediocrity. Tannehill is coming off a lackluster performance against a four-win Jacksonville team at Hard Rock Stadium, which included a pick-six touchdown to seal the defeat. Tannehill is 0-4 against the Bills at Orchard Park, and with the temperatures expected to dip below freezing point, Tannehill is expected to have another poor performance.
2. QB Josh Allen - As mentioned in the opening segment, Allen absolutely toasted the Miami defense in the last meeting between the two, gaining 135 yards on the ground alone. The Dolphins’ front seven, paced by Akeem Spence, Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn must blitz on early-down situations to force Allen out of the pocket. Miami’s secondary, paced by Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick, must have complete awareness for 60 minutes.
3. DT Kyle Williams - Williams announced Friday morning that Sunday will be his last game played in the National Football League. Drafted in 2006, Williams’ presence contributed to Buffalo’s success last season. It was the first time since 1999 that the Bills secured a playoff berth. In 22 career game against Miami, Williams produced 4.0 sacks, 54 tackles and 12 tackles for loss of yardage.
4. WR DeVante Parker - DeVante Parker’s future as a Miami Dolphins hangs in the balance. Parker is due $9,387,000 in 2019, but Miami has an option to trade him during the offseason. 2018 has been a similarity to Parker’s entire professional career: injury-riddled. Parker has eclipsed over 100 receiving yards in just one game this season (Week 8 at Houston).
5. DE Cameron Wake - During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wake repeatedly stated he wants to remain a Miami Dolphin in 2019, but the sides have to agree mutually. At the conclusion of Sunday’s contest, Wake will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Dolphins owe Wake $8 million.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori.
