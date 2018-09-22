|
Miami (2-0), coming off a 20-12 victory against a feisty New York Jets squad, will look to open the season 3-0 for the first time under Head Coach Adam Gase. Oakland (0-2), on the flip side, will seek their first victory under new (old) coach Jon Gruden. The Raiders dropped a heartbreaker, 20-19, at the hands of Denver last Sunday.
Miami and Oakland met last season on Sunday Night Football, with the Raiders escaping Hard Rock Stadium, 27-24. Oakland leads the all-time series, 20-17-1.
DATE: Sunday, September 23
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: CBS
LINE: MIA -3, O/U: 44.5
RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, 560 WQAM, 1210 WNMA (Spanish)
Radio Announcers: English broadcast- Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast- Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell
Injury Report
Five Players to Watch
1. QB Ryan Tannehill - Tannehill, fresh off his 39th career victory last Sunday, is 2-0 all-time against the Oakland Raiders. The good news for the Dolphins offensive line is no Khalil Mack. Mack was dealt to the Chicago Bears, easily boosting the Bears defense and severely weakening the Raiders' pass rush. Great protection, and 2-3 touchdown passes from Tannehill is the goal heading into the contest.
2. QB Derek Carr - Carr, a Fresno State graduate, roasted the Miami secondary in their 2017 meeting. Carr finished 21/30, 300 yards, 1 touchdown, and a late, meaningless interception at the hands of Dolphins safety Reshad Jones. The 2018 Miami secondary, led by Reshad Jones, who is a game-time decision, CBs Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick must be on its toes down-to-down.
3. WR DeVante Parker - Welcome back, DeVante Parker. The former 2015 first-round pick from Louisville is slated to make his season debut against Oakland. Parker sat out Miami’s first two victories due to a finger injury suffered in training camp. Parker’s availability is key for a Dolphins receiving corpse that is fully loaded with talent and athleticism.
4. TE Jared Cook - Derek Carr fell in love with Cook during last season’s meeting on Sunday night. Cook gained 126 yards on eight receptions. It will be very interesting to see how Miami’s linebacker unit - paced by Kiko Alonso, who had a team-high 13 tackles last Sunday - handle Cook.
5. CB Xavien Howard - The Dolphins coaching staff asked Howard to cover a specific side of the field in the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets contests. That is to change Sunday. Howard will face former Alabama product Amari Cooper in 1-on-1 coverage. Howard secured an interception off Sam Darnold last Sunday.
