The Miami Dolphins (3-1) suffered their first defeat of the 2018 season, at the hands of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 38-7, last Sunday. Statistic wise, it was one of the worst offensive performances from head coach Adam Gase’s team in his three year tenure. The Dolphins produced eleven first-downs, (one rushing), 172 yards of total offense, and just 100 yards passing from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Injuries have plagued the Dolphins thus far, with key players such as S Reshad Jones, WR DeVante Parker, TE A.J. Derby, DE Cameron Wake, and CB Bobby McCain listed as either questionable/doubtful/out for Sunday’s contest.
Miami has already lost DE William Hayes, G Josh Sitton and C Daniel Kilgore to season-ending injuries. Cincinnati (3-1) is coming into Sunday red hot, upsetting the Atlanta Falcons on the road, 37-36. Miami will look to stay atop the AFC East Division, whereas the Bengals will seek their second consecutive victory in fourteen days. Miami leads the all-time series, 16-6.
Date: Sunday, October 7
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: CBS
Line: CIN -6 O/U: 48.5
Radio: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, 560 WQAM, 1210 WNMA (Spanish)
Radio Announcers: English broadcast - Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast - Raul Striker Jr., Eduardo Martell
Injury Report
Five Players to Watch
QB Ryan Tannehill: Tannehill should feast on a Bengals defense that sits 27th overall in total defense. Cincinnati coughs up just under 30 points per game (28.3). It will be key to see how accurate Tannehill throws the football. Last Sunday, Tannehill was throwing the football off his back foot, thus causing numerous incompletions, and even one interception.
QB Andy Dalton: Dalton, a TCU graduate, is 1-2 in his career versus Miami. Throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions in three games, Dalton leads a charged Bengals offense that is averaging 31.5 points per ballgame this season. The Miami secondary, led by Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick, must be on their toes at all times, due in large part to the Andy Dalton-AJ Green deep ball connections.
WR DeVante Parker: Parker has not been able to stay consistent because of injuries. Parker missed Miami’s loss to New England Sunday due to a quad injury suffered in practice last Friday, his third game listed as inactive this season. Having rode the stationary bike this week, and getting some short first-team reps, Parker is likely to play Sunday against Cincinnati.
LB Vontaze Burfict: Vontaze Burfict is slated to make his season debut this Sunday, after missing the first four games due to a PED violation. Playing in 68 career regular season games with the Bengals, the always-feisty Burfict will automatically boost a Cincinnati defensive front, paced by Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap.
S Reshad Jones: The Dolphins hope to have former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones on the field Sunday. Similar to Burfict, Jones’s presence increases a Miami defense tremendously. Jones missed the previous two games because of a shoulder injury suffered in Miami’s week two win at the Jets. This season, Jones has hauled in two takeaways, both against Tennessee.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguori98
