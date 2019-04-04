|
The Miami Dolphins have recently signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year, $11 million deal. The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to be their starting quarterback for the 2019-2020 season, unless something dramatic happens in the draft. As we all know from last season, Fitzpatrick wowed the world at times and at others just looked like the player he has always been.
With all of the reports saying Miami is drafting a quarterback in the 2020 draft, Miami is likely hoping Fitzpatrick just plays like his normal self this year. If this does happen, Miami will be in prime position to draft a top tier quarterback next year such as Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, or Jake Fromm. This scenario is the best one for Miami and their fans since they will be drafting their new franchise quarterback and having Fitzpatrick taking him under his wing.
Although that is what we all expect to happen, it is not the only possibility. If Fitzpatrick plays like he did last season when everyone was impressed by him, the Dolphins could challenge the Patriots for the division title. Fitzpatrick played so well at times last season, he was given the nickname Fitzmagic. During that time, the Buccaneers were competing with some of the best teams in the NFL such as the Saints.
"He’s a leader first and foremost." Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said last week. "I’ve watched Ryan for a long time. I played against him, coached against him. Well, I didn’t play against him, but he was at Harvard when I was at Boston College. I’ve known about him for a long time. The one thing you hear over and over and over again is his ability to connect with players offensively, defensively, and lead. I think he’s a great fit for us. We’re excited to have him. Again, I’m just excited to have him.”
During the first three weeks last season, Fitzpatrick threw for 1,230 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 72% completion percentage. The last three games he played was a different story; he had 816 yards, four touchdowns, seven interceptions, with a 64% completion percentage. Even though he was inconsistent last season, Fitzpatrick does have the talent to lead the Dolphins to a good record if he plays well.
Miami might be “tanking” this year, but if Fitzpatrick plays like Fitzmagic, Miami might have a better record than people think.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
