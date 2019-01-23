|
This article will try to do the impossible, which is to create some very temporary New England Patriot fans, emphasis on the “very temporary.” This would be a tough task for any fan, but this task is much more difficult for a Dolphins fan as we are a resilient and stubborn group of fans. Let us look at three major points that we should consider when watching the Super Bowl; Brian Flores, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.
The most important piece of the Dolphins future will be calling the plays for the Patriots defense come Super Bowl Sunday since Brian Flores will be named the head coach after finishing the Super Bowl. Taking over a new team will be a tough task for Flores but the value and respect that a fresh Super Bowl ring brings to the table cannot be overlooked.
Coach Flores will be a rookie head coach, never holding the sought-after head coach title previously, and he will begin molding this team to fit his vision and with this will come opposition. Players will undoubtedly question if they want to “buy in” to the plan, free agents will question if Miami is a logical destination, and rookies will grow anxious to know if they can flourish here in South Beach.
But, when Flores walks into the building with four Super Bowl rings, one coming from the current season, players will do more than just buy in. The NFL is a “what have you done recently” league, players will look past the old rings, but they will see a bright future in the reflection of a coach’s new one.
Tom Brady, a name that strikes fear into the hearts of every defense in the NFL, is 41 years old and will be 42 if he decides to play next year. Facing doubt and opposition this year, Tom Brady, has taken on the underdog role for the 2018 season.
Yes, this multi-time Super Bowl winner and MVP, has decided to take on the underdog role as laughable as that is. Multiple social media posts and team videos show Tom Brady speak about how the media has doubted him due to his age and surrounding talent. Brady has used this as fuel the entire year. Upon possibly winning the Super Bowl, Brady will have to decide if this will be the time to retire, after being doubted by “everyone,” would it not be sweet to retire after winning on the biggest stage? Hopefully the answer is a resounding yes and hopefully Tom Brady decides this would be the perfect way to end his career. If Brady loses, I don’t see him retiring. Instead, I see him posting more ridiculous “underdog” images and videos for 2020.
The hooded shadowy figure that is Bill Belichick will become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl, at 67 years old, if he is able to pull this off. Having built the greatest dynasty in sports history, will he be ready to do it again without the most important piece of the puzzle?
Hopefully with Tom Brady retiring, Belichick will have to start anew at the quarterback position, a daunting task for the 67-year-old. Countless time and luck are needed to repeat the success he found in Tom Brady, why not hand the reigns over to Josh McDaniels and ride off into the sunset with Brady?
Cheer for the Patriots and bite the bullet, let Brady and Belichick ride off into the sunset. Meanwhile, Miami will acquire a respected coach coming off a Super Bowl victory and face a division that will have Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and possibly a third rookie quarterback. The race for the AFC East is underway. The old ruler will be gone and the struggle for power will begin. Or, watch the Patriots lose and hope that the best coach of all time and best quarterback of all time somehow don’t win the AFC East division and march back into the playoffs like they have since the year 2000.
The choice is yours.
