The Miami Dolphins have re-signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a 2-year for $11.2 million. When Dolphins fans saw that, they all had the same reaction.
“Why?”
All Parker has done as a Miami Dolphin since he was drafted with the 14th pick in the 2015 draft is get hurt, hear about how this year was the year he would break out, and flash his potential. It seems like at least one game a year, Parker shows the fans how good of a player he can be. For example, this past year, Parker had six catches for 134 yards against the Texans; in 2017, Parker had a couple of average games such as four catches for 85 yards against the Chargers, five catches for 76 yards against the Raiders, and six catches for 89 yards against the Bills.
In 2016, Parker had two games that stood out, when he had eight catches for 106 yards against the Patriots and when he had five catches for 103 yards against the Chargers. His rookie season, Parker ended the season on a three game stretch where he had 13 catches, 286 yards, and a touchdown. After these games people started asking questions.
“Is he finally breaking out?”
“Should we keep him for just one more year?”
“Where has this been his whole career?”
Well thanks to Brian Flores and Chris Grier, we will have at least one more season with Parker to find out whether or not Parker will be a part of the rebuild. The reason why Parker was re-signed is because he accepted a team friendly deal that can only be beneficial to the Dolphins.
Throughout the deal, Parker has incentives if he plays in X-amount of games. That incentive is due to his injury history which we all know is a problem. The second year of the contract is also a team option meaning it will be Miami’s choice if Parker stays a Dolphin after the 2019 season. The team option in this deal is the best part of this deal. Let's say Parker does happen to breakout this season and impresses the new coaching staff, Miami can then pick up his team option and keep him for another year.
On the other hand, if Parker just breaks our hearts again then Miami can decline the team option and leave Parker a free agent and not pay him a penny for the 2020 season. It seems like Flores and company have faith that Parker can turn into the player we all expected him too or at least see the potential we all see at least once a year.
Due to this, Parker will be a Dolphin another year but with a new coaching staff, meaning he has a clean slate. If Flores can turn Parker into a star receiver then all Dolphin fans will be pleasantly surprised, but if not then that would be another wasted pick from the Philbin era.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
