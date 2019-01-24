|
After learning that New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was hiring Dowell Loggains as his offensive coordinator, the Jets have announced that they will also be hiring Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson to the same position on their staff.
Jefferson spent three years with Gase in Miami, after working in the same role for three years with the Tennessee Titans. He got his NFL coaching start working his way up the ranks with the Detroit Lions, after a 13-year NFL career as a wide receiver with four teams.
Jefferson is infamous for getting down and dirty with the players under his guidance, often putting on pads and coaching with a hands-on approach. However, the wide receivers for Miami often struggled in fundamentals such as blocking on screens and route-running, so this move is nothing to lose sleep over.
The Dolphins offense was ranked 31st of 32 teams in 2018.
