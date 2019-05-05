|
The Miami Dolphins were very active in both the draft and after the draft, trading for Josh Rosen and signing many undrafted free agents headlined the Dolphins draft storylines.
One of the free agents Miami signed after the draft was wide receiver Preston Williams. Williams is one of the most talented players in this year's draft but ultimately went undrafted due to multiple reasons. His love for football was questioned and he was arrested for domestic violence in 2017.
Williams has very, very impressive film, but he had a horrible pro day. At his pro day, Williams ran a 4.57 forty-yard dash, 31.5 inch vertical, and a 116 inch broad jump. Those numbers are very disappointing, and do not match up to his skill set on film. As for his domestic violence charge, he did plead guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2017. The charge he received was a Class 3 misdemeanor charge and he was suspended from the NCAA.
During his time playing college football he failed multiple drug tests, which could show that he could be another Josh Gordon. Williams also played for the University of Tennessee before transferring to Colorado State University. He was at Tennessee in 2015 and 2016 and during those two seasons he had a combined 16 catches, 247 yards, and two touchdowns. He had to sit out 2017 due to transfer rules and him being suspended.
In his lone season at Colorado State, 2018, he had 96 catches, 1345 yards, and 14 touchdowns. From his stats, you can see that the talent is there but Williams still has a ton of potential as well. Williams is 6’4” and 210 pounds. With those measurables, Miami can have one of the best red zone offenses in the NFL with him. With players such as DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Kalen Ballage, Kenyan Drake, and newcomers Josh Rosen and Chandler Cox, Miami already has plenty of players who should be red zone threats.
If you add WIlliams to that list, it will be hard for teams to cover all of those tall receivers and those versatile running backs. Williams will have to prove himself in training camp and it will be interesting to see how he does in OTAs as well. If Williams can play like he did at Colorado State and stay out of trouble, Miami would have got one of the biggest steals in this year's draft.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019